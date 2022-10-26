1.93 Lakh voters between 18-19 Years, 22 NRIs

Shimla: Till 25th October 2022, a total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67559 service electors, 22 NRIs, and 55,25,247 general electors will exercise their franchise in upcoming general elections for Legislative Assembly of the Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that out of a total of 55,92,828 electors, 27,37,845 female, 28,54,945 male and 38 were the third gender.

Garg said that during the continuous updation period up to last date of filing of nominations, 23,034 additions and 4,157 Form-8 have been updated including 753 additions through Form-8 due to migration. The Average number of electors per polling station was 701 in the state.

CEO said that due to the continuous efforts of the Election Commission of India (ECI), to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive 500 new PwD (persons with disabilities) electors have been added/flagged after the final publication of Photo Electoral Roll (PER) taking their number to 56501 in the state. Besides 1.93 Lakh voters between 18-19 years have been added.