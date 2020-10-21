Shimla: Lambasting the BJP-led state government, Member Legislative Assembly Vikramaditiya Singh charged them of having nothing to stake claim in the name of any major achievement.

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, he dared the state government to list out five achievements in the last three years.

He accused the state government of misleading the public and making tall claims of development in the state. “The state government has failed miserably at all fronts be it Health sector, COVID-19 management, administrative management, employment generation and bringing about progress and development in the state,” he alleged.

Slamming the state government of staking absolute credit for the Atal Tunnel Rohtang that was constructed at the cost of around Rs 3500 crore, he said, “Rs 1400-1500 Crore had been provided by the UPA government that was headed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2010.”

Contribution of the previous Congress government cannot be forgotten, he added.

Terming the much-touted Global Investors Meet of the state government a flop show, he said that the state government had claimed of bring Rs 80,000 crore investment in the state, however the fact is that there is nothing on ground in the name of investment, employment generation as asserted by them.

Questioning the ‘Ground breaking’ ceremony of the state government, he alleged that despite spending huge investment, however there are no new projects in the state.

Condemning the misbehavior having meted out to the protesting students at Himachal Pradesh University by the administration and the police, he said that he will not allow their suppression and will take up their genuine demands with University authorities and also raise their concerns inside the Vidhan Sabha.

The University had become an ‘akhara’ of RSS and the high standards for which it was once known is declining which is very unfortunate, he alleged.