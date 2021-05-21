Shimla: The Himachal Government would take stern action against those involved in hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities during the corona pandemic, the state CM Jai Ram Thakur said it while virtually interacting with the officers of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and HP State Civil Supplies Corporation from Shimla today.

Chief Minister directed the department to ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices and check unlawful trade practices by effectively implementing the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act in the State.

“the department must maintain smooth supply of essential commodities to the consumers at reasonable rates and take corrective measures to check the hoarding and profiteering by the traders,” CM further added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has invoked H.P. Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Order 1977, H.P. Commodities Price Marking and Display Order 1977 and H.P. Trade Articles (Licensing and Control) Order 1981 from April 2021 to check any kind of trade malpractices. He said that these orders would remain in force till 31st October this year.

“as many as 4,638 inspections have been conducted during last about one month to discourage the traders from overcharging and hoarding,” CM revealed.

Chief Minister claimed that Public Distribution System in the State was functioning effectively through a network of 5028 fair price shops catering to the needs of 19,17,302 ration card holders. He said that all the ration card holders were being provided three pulses, salt, sugar and edible oil at subsidized rates under the State Subsidy Scheme.