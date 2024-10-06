Consumers to Receive 300 Units of Free Electricity, Survey Underway Across the State

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh has initiated a new system where electricity meters, like ration cards, will be linked to Aadhaar numbers. The state electricity board has started conducting eKYC of electricity meters at the doorsteps of consumers, with employees of the board carrying out the process. This initiative aims to ensure accurate meter identification and efficient service delivery.

Instructions for the eKYC process have been issued to all zone chief engineers, operation circles, CE electric subdivisions, and field staff across the state. The process is being carried out through the electricity board’s mobile app, making it accessible and streamlined.

In the initial phase, the eKYC survey is being conducted for domestic consumers and hotel owners. The primary objective is to ascertain how many meters are installed in houses and which consumers are linked to specific meters. This survey will also help distinguish between the meters of landlords and tenants, providing each with separate identities.

As part of this initiative, the government plans to provide 300 units of free electricity to consumers in the coming days. The survey is being conducted by employees responsible for delivering electricity bills. During their visits, they will perform the eKYC process using a mobile app. Consumers will need to present their Aadhaar card, ration card, old electricity bill, and the registered mobile number for the eKYC.

The survey has already started in the capital city of Shimla, where senior officials of the Electricity Board have surveyed through the mobile app. Now, the board’s employees will continue the survey by going door to door across the state.

This Aadhaar-linked eKYC system is expected to bring transparency and efficiency to the state’s electricity services, ensuring better tracking of electricity usage and consumer identification.