Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that no relaxation in curfew would be provided in hotspot areas and added that essential commodities in such hotspots must be provided through home delivery system.

Directing the officer of Food and Civil Supplies Department here today, the Chief Minister said to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities in the State, especially in rural and far flung areas.

Chief Minister said that efforts should also be made to ensure buffer stock in Civil Supplies Corporation’s depots. He said that special thrust should be laid on checking, hoarding and profiteering and strict action must be taken against the violators.

He directed the officers of Horticulture Department to ensure door to door or atleast village wise supply of pesticides and other plant protection material to the horticulturists. He said that efforts must be made to ensure time bound supply of bee colonies and anti-hail nets to the horticulturists.

He said that plying of vehicles must be banned in the areas declared as hot spots adding that all public places of hotspots would be sanitized.

The state government has planned staggered exit from lockdown. As per the threat of Coronavirus and cases found in Himachal Pradesh, the State would be divided into six zones viz. red zone, orange (4 zones) and green zone for the sake of drafting exit plan from Coronavirus lockdown.

Himachal Pradesh has so far tested 32 positive cases.