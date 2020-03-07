Mathematics Lab in 50 Schools, Virtual Classroom in 106 institutions

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Budget 2020-21 has given special emphasis on the Education. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced new schemes for bringing qualitative change in the Elementary Schools and also allot budget to develop school campus, better sports facilities and grounds, gym, smart classrooms, improvement of laboratories, better toilets and water facilities in the schools. Government has proposed an outlay of Rs. 8,016 crores on Education during 2020-21.

Swaran Jayanti Gyanodaya Cluster Sreshtha Vidyalaya Yojana

To bring a qualitative change in the Elementary Schools, state government announced to start a new scheme “Swaran Jayanti Gyanodaya Cluster Sreshtha Vidyalaya Yojana (Gyanodaya)”. Under the scheme, the government proposed to provide modern facilities in 100 cluster schools, for students/ teachers which would include improved toilets, electricity and provision of fans, smart classrooms, furniture, library, better water facilities and improved sports facilities.

CM, in his budget address, assured to deploy adequate teachers in these cluster schools to ensure required Pupil-Teacher ratio. Rs.15 crore has been proposed for the Swaran Jayanti Gyanodaya Yojana in 2020-21.

Swaran Jayanti Utkrisht Vidyalaya Yojana

The Chief Minister also announced another Scheme “Swaran Jayanti Utkrisht Vidyalaya Yojana (UTTKRISHT)”. 68 schools, in which enrolment is more than 500, would be identified for improvement of facilities in the first phase.

Under the scheme, school facilities such as furniture, school campus development, better sports facilities and grounds, gym, smart classrooms, improvement of laboratories, better toilets and water facilities would be provided. Required Teacher Taught Ratio will be maintained. Rs.30 crore is proposed for this Yojana in 2020-21.

To improve Mathematics skills of students, our Government has decided to establish labs in 50 schools in 2020-21. As a result, Maths learning will become interesting and student-friendly. The state government has also announced to establish CV Raman Virtual Classroom in 106 educational institutions in 2020-21.

The state government has also considered to give importance to higher education and decided to develop 9 Colleges as ‘Utkrisht’ colleges. Students would be able to study new and alternative subjects, not available in other colleges. Required Teacher Taught Ratio would be ensured in these colleges. Govt has proposed a special budget of Rs.9 crore for this purpose in 2020-21.

B.Voc course also given preference in the budget and govt decided to start in 6 more colleges. At present 12 colleges of the State are offering B.Voc course.

Filling vacant posts are also announced in the budget. Govt also announced to raise the honorarium of the IT Teachers engaged on an outsourcing basis in the Education department by 10 per cent. CM also announced to reduce the period to 5 years for Part-Time Water Carriers to regularise their services.