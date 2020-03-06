Shimla: The state BJP hailed the state budget 2020-21. The state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal believed that the budget will give new wings to development of the state, while Congress finds nothing in it.

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2020-21

Bindal said the budget will benefit the general public in many ways and further added that 10,000 houses for Poor with tap water and electricity will be made this year.

BJP president said that several types of new schemes have been included in the budget to double the income of the farmer. He congratulated the state government for making provision of rupees 70-cr for Fina Singh Nehar and many more schemes for irrigation is a landmark for the state.

Dr Bindal hoped that the Budget will prove to be a new chapter in the development of Himachal Pradesh and it will take the state to new heights under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress veteran leader and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh termed the budget disappointing. He said that the government has failed to find any new way to increase state revenue. Virbhadra Singh claimed that the budget has failed to address the concern of Employees, Farmer and fruit growers. The budget has even ignored the unemployed, Singh further added.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed that the budget has failed to address any section of the society.