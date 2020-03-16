State has 1,36,443 monkeys in comparison to 2,05,167 of 2015

35,000 monkeys sterilized every year, 1,62,000 monkeys sterilize so far in 8 Monkey Sterilization Centers

Shimla: State Govt. claimed that population of monkeys has been reduced in the state by 33.5 per cent. State Govt, in a press statement, released today, claimed that a survey on population of macaques were conducted in the state, except for Lahaul-Spiti and same was assessed in the Salim Ali Center for Ornithology and Natural History (CASON) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The analysis of the data reveals that the rhesus macaque population has been assessed at 1,36,443 in comparison to 2,05,167 of 2015, which is the 33.5 percent decrease in population. Similarly, average troupe size has also decreased resulting in lowering of density hotspots from 263 to 226.

Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has been undertaking various measures for controlling the population of rhesus macaque. According to the report decrease in the population abundance is a result of various measures adopted by the Forest Department such as mass sterilisation programme, batter garbage management, widespread public awareness campaigns, habitat enrichment model adopted by the state and declaration of rhesus macaque has vermin in 91 Tehsil/Sub Tehsil and Shimla Municipal area.

At present eight Monkey Sterilization Centers are operational in the state, in which 35,000 monkeys are sterilized every year. Govt claiming of sterilizing 1,62,000 monkeys till date and prevented births of more than 5 lakhs monkeys.