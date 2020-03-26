Shimla: In order to strengthen manpower in various health institutions and Government medical colleges of the state to tackle spread of killer Coronavirus, the state government has extended the offer to all the Medical Officer, faculty members and paramedical staff, who have retired or have been released from the Military and Paramilitary forces for appointment for the post of Medical Officer or paramedical staff.

As per the order passed here today by the Additional Chief Secretary (Health), this offer is purely on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement and is liable to be terminated or withdrawn without giving any notice and assigning any reason. This offer will be valid with effect from 1 April till further orders.

The fixed monthly emoluments or honorarium equal to the minimum of the pay band plus grade pay of the post will be paid.

The ex-Armed forces and paramilitary personnel can apply for appointment in the offices of the concerned Chief Medical Officer of the district or Principal of the medical college, who have been authorized to issue appointment orders. The available vacancies in the equivalent or analogous posts in the district as a whole or medical college will be utilised for drawl of emoluments or honorarium.

Earlier yesterday, the state government has extended the superannuation of Medical Officers and Paramedics staff of all categories working in the health and family welfare and medical education research who are due to retire on 31 March, 30 April and 31 May 2020 up to 30 June 2020. The state government has also extended offer to its retired Medical Officers and paramedical staff who have retired upon attaining the age of superannuation between 31st December 2017 to 29 February 2020 would also be given re-employment on the last post held with effect from 1 April 2020 till further orders subject to written consent, availability and fitness.

Meanwhile, killer bug has spread in 488,345 people worldwide and killed 22,071. In India 59 new cases have been reported today so far (highest since bug is reported) and total tally has jumped to 716. 14 people has lost their lives and one died in Himachal hospital. As per official statement as many as 2,186 people had been kept under surveillance out of which 591 people have completed 28 days of surveillance period. This tally can increase and the stage CM has requested general public to remain indoor during the lockdown period.