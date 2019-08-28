India will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs

Calls for efforts to make India a strong and self-reliant nation, especially in terms of defence technologies

Visakhapattanam: The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the only matter to be discussed with Pakistan is the handing over the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Speaking at the golden Jubilee Celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory at Visakhapattanam, Andhra Pradesh today, the Vice President said that the government had only made administrative changes with regard to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “We will not tolerate anybody’s interference in our internal affairs,” he added.

Urging all Indians to speak in one voice on matters of security and national integrity, Shri Naidu said that India was a peace-loving country but would give a befitting reply if anybody tried to attack India. Shri Naidu accused a neigbouring country of aiding, abetting and funding terrorism from across the border.

Naidu lauded NSTL for carrying out Research & Development in core areas related to torpedoes, underwater mines, decoys and stealth and for their research on emerging and futuristic technologies. He said that world class facilities set up by NSTL laboratory for hydrodynamic evaluation of marine platforms would help the nation in achieving self-reliance in marine platform design.

Calling for efforts to make India a strong and self-reliant nation, especially in terms of defence technologies the Vice President said that a special focus was needed to develop advanced systems for our armed forces through indigenous technologies. He opined that a nation’s strength lies in the strength of its academic, economic, scientific and technological prowess.