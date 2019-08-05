New Delhi: Fulfilling its poll promise, the BJP led Union Government today revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also proposed to bifurcate the state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 will no longer applicable and as well as state reorganisation bill. Article 370 was allowing special status for the state and also allow state to have separate constitution.

As per the reorganisation bill, the Union territory in Ladakh will have no legislature, while Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature. As Home Minister moved the resolution in the house, opposition leaders from Congress, CPM, TMC, DMK create ruckus in the house. Even a PDP member tore his clothes and another PDP parliamentarian tore copies of the constitution, following which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered to remove them from the house.

Following Home Minister announcement, reaction started pouring in on social media.

