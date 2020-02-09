Ghepan Ghat Lake Lahaul

Lahaul valley has many mysterious and unknown lakes. One such is Ghepan Ghat Lake. Ghepan Ghat Lake or Alyas lake is situated above the Sissu Village in Lahaul valley.

A relatively unknown lake has come to the public eye just a few years back. Since then hundreds of travellers are visiting the lake every year.

The sacred Ghepan (Ghepang) Goh peak is to the North of Ghepang Ghat lake.

“YATRA-“A spiritual bliss” by Rahul Dev Larje

A Detailed write up by Tarun Goel on Loop-Whole. Tarun is an author of a travel book Sabse Uncha Pahad, which was adjusted a Amazon Best Seller book.

Picture: Dear friend RK Telangba