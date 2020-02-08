Vikramaditya credits the previous govt for an increase in the state’s grant

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Finance Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the grant for Himachal Pradesh. He said the State government had taken up the matter with the Central Government in this context and had requested that the state’s grant should be increased.

The Chief Minister said that grant would be used to give further impetus to the pace of development in the State. He said that the state government is committed for the balanced and overall development of the state and the state is getting full cooperation of the central government. CM said

“The Central government has increased this grant while keeping the developmental needs of the state in view, for which the State government expresses its gratitude towards the Finance Commission and Central Government.”

He said that in the last two years, the union government has approved projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for the State in various sectors for which the state government is grateful to the centre.

Congress leader and Shimla Rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh hailed the increase of Revenue Deficit Grant by 45 per cent. He hoped that the grant will ensure relief for the state. Singh hoped that the grant will be used for the developmental activities. He credited increase in grant to the previous state government. He claimed that the grant was increased due to the better financial management and working of the Virbhadra Singh led state government. He advised the state government to work to boost the tourism activities and also the expansion of the railway. He also advocated to reduce the air fare.