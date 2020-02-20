Shimla: To successfully conduct the Census 2021, 14,946 enumerators and 2532 Supervises would be involved in Census 2021 in the state.

Director Census Operation, Dr Sushil Kapta, in a one-day State Level training of Divisional Census Officers (DCO) and Principal Census Officers (PCO) of Himachal Pradesh, revealed that the exercise would take place in a phased manner.

In phase one, the house listing and housing census operations and updating of National Population Register would take place on 16th May 2020 up to 30th June 2020 and in phase two, the population enumeration in general areas would take place from 9th to 28th February 2021.

The revisional round would take place from 1st March to 5th March 2021 and in phase two the population enumeration in snowbound areas would take place from 11th to 30th September 2020 and the revisional round would begin from 1st October to 5th October 2020, Kapta further informed.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi stated that “Census data is a bedrock for decade social analysis and provides valuable benchmark information for planning and formulation of various programmes and policies.”

Khachi asked the officers to familiarise themselves well with this exercise and to make most of the training programme. He said that it was important for the officers to engage with public representatives and involve them in obtaining consensus of people for the smooth functioning of census procedure.