Improvement of road constriction could prevent accidents: CS

Shimla: Compliance of law should be an integral part of our personality and it’s responsibility of everyone to properly follow the rules to protect one’s own and others life, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said it in a Transport Department workshop and further added that laws have been made for benefit of the people, and disobeying the laws leads to ill effects.

The State Transport Department on Wednesday organized one-day workshop to spread awareness about road safety amongst the people regarding road safety through District Youth Officers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, national volunteers and youth. On this occasion, Chief Secretary said

“Many road accidents take place due to human error. Improvement in the construction of roads could prevent road accidents.”

He said that road safety is not just a month-long programme, but is an awareness campaign that continues throughout the life.

He ponder upon to spread awareness amongst people for obeying of traffic rules and ill effects of over speeding, drunk driving, overloading, etc.

Anil Khachi urged the participants to take and spread a positive message on road safety in the society. “A Good Samaritan, who helps during road accidents, should be encouraged.”

He also urged the youth to ensure their active participation in the programmes to be organized on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Year of the State.

Director Transport Anupam Kashyap said the Department was carrying out several works on road safety and emphasis was being laid on use of technology to make public services accessible.