Shimla’s Forest becoming a garbage dumping yard

Shimla: Forest of Shimla city is fast becoming garbage dumping yard. Despite several appeals from the authority, many are still dumping their garbage in the open forest. One such case has come to the light at Verma Apartments near SDA complex Kasumpati where construction material waste was dumped in the open forest.



Affected residents confronted with an owner of the house, but all in vain. Later complaint was also registered on much-publicised Swachhta App, which also failed to get the attention of the local MC as within-day complaint status was changed to resolved on the App.

Again, the complaint was raised on the Swachhta App and as per the affected residents, few MC workers were turned up to clean the site, but to my surprise, they further dumped the garbage collected nearby at the site. And again, the status of the complaint was changed to resolve on the app.

Such things only show the seriousness of field staff of executing the work. The Union Government is spending millions to aware the general public about the cleanliness and every now and then politicians and administration carried cleanliness drive, which also being highly publicised, but such things presents the reality.