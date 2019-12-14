Himachal Police registered 544 Rape, 136 Murder and 5 Dowry death cases

Himachal Pradesh is considered as one of a peaceful state. But report tabled in the winter session of the house presents a different picture. As per the tabled report, 30814 cognizable cases have been registered in the State between January 2018 up to July 2019.

The report revealed that 544 Rape Cases were registered in the last 19 months and out of these 81 cases were reported in Shimla district alone and 78 in Sirmour and 77 in Kangra district. In tribal district of the state Lahaul-Spiti, no rape case has been registered in last 19 months.

Between January 2018 up to July 2019, the state of Himachal Pradesh has registered 136 murder cases and highest 30 cases were registered in Kangra district and followed by the Shimla with 19 cases. 5 cases of dowry death were also registered in the state out of which 2 were reported in Kangra district and one each in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmour district.

732 cases of Kidnapping/Abduction were also registered in the state. Shimla has reported 146 such cases and Mandi and Kangra have 129 and 117 cases registered in the last 19 months.

Under ND&PS Act 2080 cases were registered during the period out of which Kangra district has reported 386 cases and followed by the Shimla and Mandi with 261 cases. Kullu district has 259 reported cases under the ND&PS Act. Tribal Lahaul-Spiti district has reported lone case under the act.

Under Excise Act 4351 cases were registered and 346 cases were reported under the Forest Act during the period of January 2018 up to July 2019.

Detail report tabled in the assembly session at Tapovan, Dharamshala.