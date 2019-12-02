Cabinet nod to fill 3636 posts in Education department

The state Cabinet accorded its approval to fill up as many as 3636 posts of J.B.T, C&V and TGT categories in the elementary education department. These posts would be filled up on contract basis as per the norms of Recruitment and Promotion Rules.

These include 684 posts of TGT Arts, 359 TGT Non-Medical, 261 TGT Medical, 1049 Shastri, 590 Language Teacher and 693 post of JBT.

The state Cabinet also granted approval to fill up 10 posts of various categories in the Architect wing of Public Works Department by direct recruitment through batch-wise on a contract basis.

It decided to create and fill up 35 posts of Panchkarma Masseurs in Ayurveda department in daily wages basis. The Cabinet also decided to fill up the vacant post of the District Employment Officer in Labour and Employment department.

The Cabinet decided to fill up three posts of Law Officers in Irrigation and Public Health Department by direct recruitment through HP Public Service Commission on a contract basis.

The cabinet approved for establishing Sericulture division at Sandhol in district Mandi along with filling up of additional posts.