‘Horn Not Ok’ campaign in Shimla and Manali from 4 November

Traffic Police to challans vehicles for using pressure horns

Shimla: The Department of Environment, Science and Technology with all stakeholder departments in Shimla and Manali towns organizing a series of the event under ‘Horn Not Ok’ campaign from 4-20 November, 2019.

‘Horn Not Ok’ campaign was launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram in the month of August last year with a view to create awareness among common citizens and tourists about ill-effects of noise pollution in Shimla and Manali towns.

Director, Environment, Science and Technology D.C Rana said the awareness campaigns would also be organized among the school children by delivering lectures during the morning assembly and by way of assigning duty to them to affix stickers of ‘Horn Not Ok’ in their parent’s cars. Debate, declaration, painting, essay writing on noise pollution theme would also be part of this campaign.

Rana said the school children will be requested once in a week to stand outside the school with a placard showing the messages like “No Horn Please”, “This is silence zone”, “School area No Horn please”, “Honking is prohibited in silence zone” etc. Special lectures would be organized in colleges of Shimla town like and the painting, debate, declamation, essay writing competitions would also be organized in a series on “Horn Not Ok” in schools and colleges of Shimla town.

D.C Rana said the Traffic Police, Shimla would start challans in and around Shimla town on noise due to pressure horns during this period. It would also be considered to declare a particular day for challaning w.r.t. “Horn Not Ok Campaign” in the town.

He said that special derive to create awareness among all stakeholder departments like drivers of GAD, HP PWD, I&PH department, H.P. Pollution Control Board, Regional Transport Office etc. and taxi, truck operator unions of Shimla area will also be organized in the town. The awareness material and stickers will be distributed on 4, 5 13, 14, 18 and 19 November in Shimla and around.