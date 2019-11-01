153 panchayats of Tribal Region to connect with high speed internet connectivity

Kolong Panchayats in Lahaul-Spiti becomes first Panchayat to get connected under Bharat Net project

Shimla: The state government has started providing high-speed internet connectivity under Bharat Net project in district Lahaul and Spiti by using satellite-based VSAT link.

Kolong Gram Panchayat of Lahaul Spiti district has become the first Panchayat connected today with the high-speed internet using satellite-based VSAT link.

A Spokesperson of the Information Technology department revealed that with this facility, large parts of Lahaul and Spiti, which did not have mobile and internet access, will now able to get these connections. The residents would get connected throughout the year since it is not dependent on terrestrial media (copper, optical fibre cables).

All panchayats of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmour would be covered using VSAT keeping in view geographical challenges, tough terrain and extreme weather conditions of these areas.

IT Dept. officer said that in all 153 Gram Panchayats would be covered and at least half of them would be covered before the winter sets in this year. Almost one lakh people residing in these remote areas would be benefited. This connection would be available in Gram Panchayat and other government offices can also take it from this as well.

He added that private connections could be taken on a commercial basis. Since this programme is funded by the government of India and coordinated by Department of Information and Technology of Himachal Pradesh, the department has constantly coordinated between Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and district administration for smooth implementation of this project in the State.