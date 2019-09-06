Shimla– As per the initial assessment, the losses to the state during the current monsoon season were estimated to be approximately at Rs. 1200 crores, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed while interacting with the members of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

The Committee is on a four-day visit to the State for on-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of cloud burst, flash floods and landslides during the monsoon.

The Chief Minister urged the IMCT team for properly presenting the case of losses to Himachal Pradesh before the Centre so that State could get an adequate amount for taking up relief and restoration works. He said that being a hilly State, the monsoon causes great damages to the public and private properties and the cost of construction and restoration was also high than the plain areas.

The Central team is being led by Joint Secretary, Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs Sanjeev Kumar Jindal. Other members of the team include Director, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance Thanglemlian, Director, Department of Agriculture Bipul Kumar Srivastava, Director Ministry of Water Resources O.P. Gupta, Superintendent Engineer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Vipnesh Sharma, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shallendra Kumar and Assistant Director, Ministry of Power, CEA, Sewa Bhawan, New Delhi Vikram Thorat.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Onkar Sharma, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management D.C Rana and other senior officers were also present on the occasion among others.