Parties will need to submit list of star campaigners within seven days of notification

Shimla: Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar asked the political parties to adhere to model code of conduct during the Bye elections announced on 21 September, 2019 to be held in 18-Dharamshala and 55-Pachhad (SC) Assembly Constituencies, as Model Code of Conduct is in operational in both Sirmour and Kangra districts.

Devesh Kumar, in a meeting of representatives of political parties on election expenditure monitoring system, asked the political parties to submit the list of star campaigners within seven days of notification of election latest by 29 September, 2019.

CEO said that the contesting candidates will obtain permissions for rallies, public meetings, use of vehicle and various other permissions for campaign purpose through Suvidha Web application.

He urged the political parties to ensure that not more than three vehicles and maximum five persons including candidate are permissible to come in the periphery of 100 meters of R.O./ARO offices on the day of filing the nomination.

Referring to the inspection of election expenditure register, CEO said that the candidates are required to produce the registers of expenditure either in person or through his election agent and other person authorized by him before the Expenditure Observer and at least three times during the campaign.

Devesh Kumar said that polling agents appointed by candidates should be voter in the same polling station and agents should reach polling stations well in advance at least one hour before the commencement of the poll so that the pre poll formalities like conduct of mock poll can be carried out well in time.

Hira Nand Kashyap from BJP, Yashpal Tanaik from INC, Gurdev Negi from CPI and Mukesh Sharma from NCP attended the meeting as representatives of their concerned parties.

Additional Chief Electoral Officers Rupali Thakur and Dalip Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Harbans Dhiman and other officers of State Election Department were also present in the meeting.