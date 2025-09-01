Shimla: The BJP has alleged that crucial questions were deliberately removed from the Assembly session to avoid scrutiny. BJP MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Ashish Sharma, and party spokesperson Trilok Jamwal accused the government of bypassing democratic norms and functioning without transparency.

Sudhir Sharma said, “Hitler Raj is going on in the present government. Whatever comes to their mind, they are doing it. The government has no fear of the public or the opposition.”

According to the BJP, questions related to the alleged “Vote for Cash” scheme and the new excise policy were originally available on the Assembly’s official website but were mysteriously removed just before the session began.

The BJP claimed that during the Model Code of Conduct, the government transferred lakhs of rupees to Mahila Mandals, which they termed a form of “Vote for Cash.” Party leaders said this information surfaced through an RTI, but the government has maintained silence and avoided addressing the issue in the House.

The opposition also questioned the government’s claims regarding its new excise policy. BJP leaders said the Chief Minister had promised a 45% revenue increase from the policy, but the actual increase stands at just 4%. They alleged that the government is hiding the true figures and failing to provide transparent answers in the Assembly.

The BJP further demanded the defaulter list of liquor contractors, stating that the list contains numerous red entries. However, the government has not provided clear details, which the BJP says raises further doubts about its intentions.