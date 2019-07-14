Himachal bags Rs. 4.5 crore skill development project in Biotechnology

HIMCOSTE has roped in eight best research laboratories and academic institutions

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has bagged a major project of Rs. 4.5 crore on skill development from Government of India for a period of three years. The main aim of the sanctioned project is to provide quality training in tools and techniques in the area of biotechnology for plus two and graduates students in biotechnology.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India has initiated a new Skill Vigyan Programme for providing high quality hands on training to educated youth in multi-disciplinary areas of Biotechnology. Himachal Pradesh is one of the six states in the country in which this programme is being implemented initially. The other states are Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand have been selected for implementation of this programme.

The State Council is working as an important link between the Union government and state government for implementing various programmes of related ministries. The council has a good track record in implementing various programmes through active collaboration of academic institutions, research and development organisations and NGOs in the state.

Member Secretary, HIMCOSTE D.C Rana said that it was a matter of great privilege that Himachal Pradesh was one of the six states where Skill Vigyan Programme of DBT has been launched. He further said that the programme would be implemented in collaboration with Life Science Sector Skill Development Council and the partnering institutes in the state and efforts would be made to provide jobs to the trained youth in relevant industries in and around HP.

For imparting skill training to Biotechnology & Life Sciences students, HIMCOSTE has roped in eight best research laboratories and academic institutions in HP. These include CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource & Technology (CSIR-IHBT) Palampur, ICAR- Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI) & Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla, Jaypee University of Information Technology Waknaghat, Shoolini University of Biotechnology & Management Sciences Solan, Baddi University of Emerging Sciences & Technologies Baddi, Himalayan Skill Development Centre Kala Amb and Eternal University Baru Sahib (Sirmour).

For Quality Control, two training of 3 months duration each will be conducted every year at IHBT, CPRI, HPU, JUIT and Shoolini University while one such programme will be conducted at Baddi and Eternal Universities.

Laboratory Technician/Assistant Training program would be also conducted twice a year in the affiliated institutes. Production/Machine Operator Training course would also be held at Himalayan Skill Development Centre, Sirmour and the students for various training programs will be selected on the basis of State Level Entrance Test. On the basis of their qualification and interest, applicants can select institutes in order of preference in the application form.

Through these skill development programs, students would be trained in various fields of Biotechnology. A large number of major industries for fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), food, pharmaceutical and beverages industries are located in Baddi-Baroti-Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb. Some of these industries are already involved in imparting industrial skill training to students of some of the participating institutions.