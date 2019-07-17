Nauni varsity to establish task force for the promotion of natural farming

The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni will soon be establishing a dedicated task force for the propagation and promotion of Subhash Palekar Natural Farming. To chalk out a plan in this regard, a meeting of all the Associate Directors of Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations and the Coordinators of Krishi Vigyan Kendras falling under the university was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal at the university campus on Monday.

During the meeting, the scientists from various stations shared their positive experiences of working on different crops at their respective stations. It was decided at the meeting that the university would soon establish demonstration models at all the Regional Research Stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the university. The models will be established for different crops and will be used to educate the farmers.

The university has been continuously working towards popularizing this technique for the past over two years.

During the interaction, Dr Kaushal said that the natural farming model suits the environment of the state and the farmers can benefit from increased income due to low input cost. He asked the scientists to promote and speed up the work on this farming technique.

“We need to sensitize the scientists, farmers and all the workers associated with the various aspects of natural farming so that it’s systematic propagation can be carried out in the state”, said Dr Kaushal. He added that the university scientists will also work with the farmers to establish natural farming models at their fields. Dr Kaushal urged everyone to contribute to make Himachal a role model state in natural farming in the country. He added that as the farming model has been mentioned in this year’s budget speech, therefore it becomes even more important that this farming technique reaches the masses.