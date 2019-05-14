OYO takes lead on sustainable tourism in Shimla; 83% hotels install rainwater harvesting systems

OYO aims to save 81,000 litres of water requirement for hotels this summer alone

Shimla: OYO Hotels & Homes has taken a lead to implement comprehensive rainwater harvesting systems in OYO’s hotels in Shimla. This initiative aims at supporting asset owners and travellers in Shimla alike and promote sustainable tourism practices that encourage water conservation in the hill state.

Last summer, historic Shimla city faced worst water crises leading to the direct hit to the tourism industry.

Through its CSR assistance program, OYO REACH, the company is providing necessary technical and financial assistance to OYOs in Shimla to implement rainwater harvesting techniques and systems. With this, over 83% of its Shimla properties are already rainwater harvesting compliant. Implementation of this technique will lead to an enormous increase in the savings of potentially 81,000 litres of water requirement for hotels.

Elaborating on the development, Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes, said

“Shimla has been grappling with water scarcity concerns for the past few years and we would like to contribute towards alleviating them. As part of our CSR program, OYO REACH, we are happy to assist in the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems in OYOs in Shimla. Since tourism has been one of the most important contributors in boosting the state’s economy, adoption of such techniques will not only help Shimla regain its stature as the most preferred hill station, but also promote sustainable tourism practices across the hotel industry.”

Puneet Chopra, owner, OYO Alpine Heritage Hotel, one of the early adopters of this technique in OYO said, “Every year during summer, Shimla faces a water crisis, and last year the situation worsened and hit the tourist inflow. We are glad that OYO has taken this initiative of supporting asset owners like me to manage water requirements all year round. This will help in ensuring that the tourists experience the best of hospitality that Himachal Pradesh has to offer.”

OYO has been a frontrunner in modernizing small and budget hotels with the use of latest technology and first-of-its-kind innovations. To set up the requisite rainwater harvesting infrastructure in and around Shimla, OYO is also supporting all its asset owners with the necessary financial assistance.