Mandi: One person has been arrested for fatally shooting his friend in the Mandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Devinder Kumar (35) while the accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar (36), both residents of Janed village in Mandi district.

According to the reports, both of them were consuming alcohol since Friday afternoon and in the evening, they decided to go to a nearby jungle for hunting. Later during the night, they were again drinking alcohol in their vehicle near a school. At the same time, Suresh shot Devinder after an argument, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled the spot.

The body was discovered by the local residents on Saturday who informed the police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the gun from nearby bushes.

During the interrogation, the accused has said that he shot his friend by mistake and he did not intend to kill him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. She said that

“The initial inquiry suggests that the gun did not belong to any of them,” SP said.

The police are now looking for the owner of the gun and further investigation is going on.