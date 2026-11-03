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Politics

Himachal Youth Congress Suspends 13 Office-Bearers for Skipping Delhi Protest

Action includes two state vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and three secretaries; suspension effective immediately until further orders

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: In an organizational disciplinary action, the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress has suspended 13 office-bearers for their absence from an event organized in Delhi. The suspension has been imposed with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The suspension order was issued on November 2, 2026, by Aryan Chauhan, General Secretary (Organisation) of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, following a decision by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leadership.

According to the order, the action was taken considering the seriousness of the office-bearers’ absence from the Delhi event. The leadership has treated their non-participation as a matter of organisational discipline and decided to initiate action against them.

Those suspended include two State Youth Congress Vice-Presidents, eight General Secretaries and three Secretaries, taking the total number of suspended office-bearers to 13.

Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to Shesh Narayan Ojha, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and State In-charge, and Jyotish HM, IYC Secretary and Co-in-charge. The order has also been sent to Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Chhatar Singh Thakur and Working President Akhil Agnihotri.

The suspensions will continue until further instructions are issued by the organisation. The development comes amid efforts by the Youth Congress leadership to enforce organisational discipline and ensure the participation of office-bearers in party programmes and activities.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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