Himachal Youth Congress Suspends 13 Office-Bearers for Skipping Delhi Protest

Shimla: In an organizational disciplinary action, the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress has suspended 13 office-bearers for their absence from an event organized in Delhi. The suspension has been imposed with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The suspension order was issued on November 2, 2026, by Aryan Chauhan, General Secretary (Organisation) of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, following a decision by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leadership.

According to the order, the action was taken considering the seriousness of the office-bearers’ absence from the Delhi event. The leadership has treated their non-participation as a matter of organisational discipline and decided to initiate action against them.

Those suspended include two State Youth Congress Vice-Presidents, eight General Secretaries and three Secretaries, taking the total number of suspended office-bearers to 13.

Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to Shesh Narayan Ojha, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and State In-charge, and Jyotish HM, IYC Secretary and Co-in-charge. The order has also been sent to Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Chhatar Singh Thakur and Working President Akhil Agnihotri.

The suspensions will continue until further instructions are issued by the organisation. The development comes amid efforts by the Youth Congress leadership to enforce organisational discipline and ensure the participation of office-bearers in party programmes and activities.