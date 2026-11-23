Shimla – The disbursement of scholarship funds to meritorious students in Himachal Pradesh may face delays if their bank accounts are not properly linked with Aadhaar and mapped with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Taking note of technical difficulties in transferring scholarship amounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the Directorate of Education has issued instructions asking eligible students to complete Aadhaar seeding and NPCI mapping of their bank accounts without delay.

According to the Directorate, scholarship payments for eligible students for the academic sessions 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 are facing difficulties due to incomplete bank account linking and mapping. As a result, funds are not reaching the beneficiaries’ accounts through the DBT mechanism.

Students concerned have been advised to contact their respective bank branches and ensure that their accounts are both Aadhaar-seeded and NPCI-mapped. The Directorate has clarified that completing both processes is essential for the successful transfer of scholarship amounts directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The issue concerns students covered under several state scholarship schemes, including the Swami Vivekananda Utkrisht Chhatravritti Yojana, the Dr. Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatravritti Yojana for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students, and the TS Negi Utkrisht Chhatravritti Yojana.

The Directorate has advised beneficiaries of all scholarship schemes to verify their bank account status with their respective banks and complete the required formalities at the earliest to avoid further complications in receiving scholarship benefits.