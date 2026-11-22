Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is accelerating its transition towards renewable energy, with the state government targeting the installation of 500 MW of solar power capacity while simultaneously expediting several major hydropower and pumped storage projects across the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) has generated 3,459.99 million units (MUs) of electricity and earned revenue of Rs 1,387.49 crore from its operational projects over the last four years since December 2022.

The 100 MW Sainj Hydroelectric Project in Kullu district and the 11 MW Sawra Kuddu Hydroelectric Project in Shimla district have been among the major contributors. Sainj generated 1,252.56 MUs, earning Rs 462.55 crore, while Sawra Kuddu contributed 1,190.383 MUs and generated revenue of Rs 589.6 crore.

Similarly, the 65 MW Kashang Stage-I Hydroelectric Project in Kinnaur generated 776.328 MUs of electricity, earning Rs 252 crore.

Solar power projects have also contributed to the corporation’s growing renewable energy portfolio. The 32 MW Pekhubela project in Una district generated 113.27 MUs and earned Rs 32.89 crore. The project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on June 20, 2024.

Other commissioned solar projects include the 5 MW Berra Dol project in Bilaspur, which generated 62.78 MUs and earned Rs 27.05 crore, the 5 MW Bhanjal project in Una, which contributed 18.87 MUs and Rs 6.83 crore, and the 10 MW Aghlor project, which generated 25.02 MUs and earned Rs 7.75 crore.

500 MW solar capacity target; Focus on pumped storage and green hydrogen

The state government has set an ambitious target of installing 500 MW of solar power capacity to strengthen its clean energy infrastructure and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

According to the project status, three solar projects with a combined capacity of 29.6 MW are under execution, while four projects totalling 34 MW are at the tendering stage. Tenders for two additional projects with a cumulative capacity of 15 MW are also expected to be floated shortly.

Among the projects under execution are the 12 MW AC Gondpur Bulla solar power project, which has an annual generation target of 19.12 MUs; the 11 MW AC Lamlehari Uparli project, targeting 17.14 MUs annually; and the 6.6 MW AC Bara Basot project, with an annual generation target of 10.15 MUs.

Additionally, a 200 MW solar power plant is planned on barren land belonging to the Ram Gopal Mandir Trust in the Damtal area of Kangra district.

Alongside solar energy, HPPCL is expediting the execution of several major hydropower projects to enhance the state’s power generation capacity.

The 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project in Kinnaur district is one of the corporation’s key ongoing projects. Construction work has been expedited, and the project is expected to be completed by April 2027.

Work is also underway on the 130 MW Integrated Kashang Stage-II and III Hydroelectric Project in Kinnaur and the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district. Both projects are expected to be completed in the coming years.

At the 40 MW Renukaji Dam Project in Sirmaur district, construction of the diversion tunnel is in progress, while the main dam works are expected to be awarded in the next financial year.

Other projects, including the 191 MW Thana Plaun Hydroelectric Project in Mandi, 48 MW Surgani-Sundla Hydroelectric Project in Chamba, 780 MW Jangi Thopan Hydroelectric Project in Kinnaur and 422 MW Kishau Multipurpose Project on the Tons river, are at the pre-construction stage.

The state is also exploring pumped storage projects to improve energy storage and grid-balancing capabilities as the share of renewable energy increases.

The proposed projects include the 1,630 MW Renukaji Pump Storage Project in Sirmaur and the 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Project in Mandi district.

These projects are expected to support the integration of renewable energy into the power system by providing storage and balancing facilities.

In another major initiative, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oil India Limited to explore opportunities in solar energy, green hydrogen, compressed biogas (CBG), geothermal energy and other alternative energy sectors.

A 1 MW green hydrogen plant is currently under construction and is expected to be commissioned by February 2027. The government is also planning to establish a compressed biogas plant with a capacity of two tonnes per day.