With the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the BJP has stepped up its organisational preparations by appointing in-charges for 66 Assembly constituencies across the state.

BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal announced the appointments as part of the party’s strategy to strengthen its grassroots network, intensify organisational activities and gear up for the next Assembly elections. The state BJP office has released the list of newly appointed constituency in-charges.

The exercise is aimed at putting the party’s organisational machinery into election mode well ahead of the 2027 polls, ensuring better coordination between the state leadership and constituency-level units, and strengthening its outreach among voters.

According to the list, Dinesh Sharma has been appointed as the in-charge for Churah, Chandra Lal Thakur for Bharmour, Divya Chakshu for Chamba, Vinod Thakur for Dalhousie and Subhash Upadhyay for Bhatiyat in Chamba district.

In the Nurpur region, Jagdev Thakur has been assigned responsibility for Nurpur, Abhijit Jambal for Indora, Pradeep Sharma for Fatehpur and Pankaj Sharma ‘Happy’ for Jawali. Abhishek Padha will oversee Dehra, Sushil Kalia Jaswan-Pragpur and Achal Pathania Jawalamukhi.

In the Palampur region, Arvind Sharma has been appointed for Jaisinghpur, Abhimanyu Bhatt for Sulah, Naveen Katoch for Baijnath and Sanjeev Thakur for Palampur. Rakesh Sharma will be in charge for Kangra, Vishal Nehria for Nagrota, Sanjay Sharma for Shahpur and Devendra Kohli for Dharamshala.

In Kullu district, Akhilesh Kapoor has been assigned Kullu, Rahul Solanki Manali, Joginder Shukla Banjar and Hetram Thakur Ani.

In the Mandi region, Sohan Singh Thakur will oversee Karsog, Rajendra Bhutto Sundernagar, Chet Ram Nachan, Pratap Thakur Dharampur and Pratap Singh Sarkaghat. The other appointments include Manish Kapoor for Seraj, Kamal Rana for Drang, Sanjay Thakur for Jogindernagar, Pal Verma for Mandi and Ranveer Singh for Balh.

In Hamirpur district, Sushil Thakur has been appointed for Bhoranj, Pawan Sharma for Hamirpur, Anil Thakur for Sujanpur, Ajay Sharma for Nadaun and Hukam Singh Bains for Barsar.

In Una district, Sushil Kalia will oversee Chintpurni, Dharmendra Rana Gagret, Vishwajeet Patial Una, Shambhu Goswami Kutlehar and Manohar Kumar Haroli.

In Bilaspur district, Swatantra Sankhyan has been appointed for Jhanduta, Bal Krishan Thakur for Ghumarwin, Naveen Sharma for Bilaspur and Rakesh Gautam for Shri Naina Devi Ji.

In Solan district, Ravindra Parihar will be responsible for Arki, Narendra Thakur for Nalagarh, Surendra Thakur for Doon, O.P. Gandhi for Solan and Sanjeev Tinka for Kasauli.

In Sirmaur district, Ranveer Singh has been appointed for Pachhad, Surendra Hindustani for Nahan, Sakesh Sharma for Shri Renuka Ji, Rameshwar Sharma for Paonta Sahib and Pawan Chaudhary for Shillai.

For the Mahasu region, Baldev Rana has been appointed as the in-charge for Chopal, Rajesh Bhatia for Theog, Vijay Gupta for Jubbal-Kotkhai, Harichand Dogra for Rohru and Umesh Sharma for Rampur.

In Shimla district, Satprakash Manak has been assigned Kusumpati, Pyar Singh Kanwar has been assigned Shimla and Naresh Chauhan has been assigned Shimla Rural.

According to the BJP state office, the newly appointed in-charges will oversee organisational activities and coordinate upcoming party programmes in their respective constituencies.

The appointments signal the BJP’s move towards a constituency-centric election strategy, with the party seeking to strengthen its organisational presence, mobilise workers and establish a more active network on the ground ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.