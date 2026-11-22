Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police has launched a special enforcement drive against traffic rule violators, particularly two-wheeler riders, with habitual offenders facing the possibility of suspension or cancellation of their driving licences.

The Police Headquarters has directed Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts to intensify enforcement and take strict action against riders repeatedly violating traffic regulations. As part of the campaign, police will examine the previous traffic violation records of two-wheeler riders and refer cases of habitual offenders to the competent authorities with recommendations for suspension or cancellation of their driving licences.

The special drive will primarily focus on young riders indulging in dangerous driving practices and putting the lives of other road users at risk. Those found overspeeding, overtaking dangerously, riding without helmets or performing stunts on public roads will face strict action.

Police will also crack down on vehicles fitted with modified silencers that generate excessive noise and cause public inconvenience.

Police said the objective of the campaign was not limited to imposing fines but to prevent road accidents and promote responsible driving behaviour among two-wheeler riders.

He emphasised the need to create greater awareness about traffic regulations while ensuring strict enforcement against those repeatedly putting their own lives and the safety of others at risk.

The campaign will also target cases of underage driving. Parents and guardians who allow their minor children to ride motorcycles or scooters will face legal consequences. Provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act make vehicle owners and guardians accountable for allowing minors to drive motor vehicles.

Through the special enforcement drive, Himachal Police aims to curb reckless riding, discourage repeated traffic violations and strengthen road safety across the state.