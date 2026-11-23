The Himachal Pradesh government is stepping up efforts to strengthen air connectivity in the state, with plans to introduce heli-taxi services connecting Shimla with Hamirpur, Chamba and Palampur, besides expanding existing flight operations from the state capital.

As part of the proposed expansion, the government is exploring new air routes from Jubbarhatti Airport and the Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla. The proposed heli-taxi services are expected to provide faster connectivity to several districts, particularly those located in remote and geographically challenging areas.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has also initiated the process to expand flight services on the Delhi–Shimla and Shimla–Dharamshala routes. In this regard, the state government has submitted proposals to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), seeking approval for the proposed operations.

The services are expected to be introduced under the revised Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, aimed at improving regional air connectivity and making air travel more accessible.

The proposed heli-taxi connectivity to Hamirpur, Chamba and Palampur is expected to benefit local residents by reducing travel time, particularly for emergency requirements, official work and other essential journeys. It is also likely to provide a boost to tourism by making destinations more accessible to visitors.

Similarly, the expansion of flight operations between Delhi and Shimla, as well as Shimla and Dharamshala, would offer additional travel options to tourists and residents while reducing dependence on lengthy road journeys.