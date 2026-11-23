The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the Engagement Policy-2026 to streamline the recruitment of temporary teachers in government technical educational institutions and address the shortage of teaching staff across the state.

Under the new policy, recruitment for temporary teaching positions in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges and pharmacy institutions will be conducted through the Himachal Pradesh State Chayan Ayog on the basis of an open competitive examination.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training, appointments will be made, as per institutional requirements, to the posts of Assistant Craft Instructor, Assistant Lecturer and Junior Professor. The existing reservation roster will be followed during recruitment, although no new regular posts will be created under the policy.

The selected candidates will initially be engaged for a period of one year. Their tenure may be extended annually by the Director of Technical Education, depending on institutional requirements and individual performance. However, the maximum engagement period will be five years, after which their services will automatically come to an end.

The policy makes it clear that these appointments will be purely temporary and non-cadre in nature. The selected candidates will not have any right to claim regularisation or permanent adjustment in government service. Instead of regular pay scales and allowances, they will be paid a fixed monthly honorarium.

The minimum age for applicants has been fixed at 21 years and the maximum at 45 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with existing government rules.

A performance-based assessment mechanism has also been introduced to ensure accountability and maintain teaching standards. The performance of each temporary teacher will be evaluated annually on a 100-point scale, covering parameters such as teaching quality, laboratory management, discipline and punctuality.

Teachers securing 70 or more marks will be eligible for an extension of their engagement. Those scoring between 50 and 69 marks will be given an opportunity to improve their performance, while candidates securing less than 50 marks may face termination of services.

The Engagement Policy-2026 will remain in force for three years from the date of its notification. The government expects the new mechanism to facilitate a transparent and merit-based selection process while helping technical institutions meet their immediate teaching requirements without creating additional regular posts.