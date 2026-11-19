New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian economy during an event at Columbia University, accusing him of attempting to create a negative narrative about India’s economic performance on international platforms.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi had little understanding of economic matters and was making baseless statements to remain in the headlines. He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly criticising India, its identity and its democratically elected leadership during his foreign visits.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Thakur said he suffered from a “phobia of not being in the headlines” and was willing to make misleading statements to attract public attention. He alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks abroad were part of a deliberate attempt to undermine India’s image internationally.

Reacting to Gandhi’s assertion that India was heading towards an economic disaster, Thakur questioned the basis of his assessment and said the country’s economic performance presented a different picture.

Citing economic growth figures, the BJP MP said India’s real GDP growth stood at 7.8 per cent during the April-June quarter. He also referred to International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, which, according to the figures cited by him, placed India’s projected growth at 7 per cent, compared with 4.5 per cent for China, 2.3 per cent for the United States, 0.9 per cent for Russia, 0.75 per cent for Japan, 1.32 per cent for Germany and 1.27 per cent for the United Kingdom.

Thakur argued that these figures demonstrated India’s comparatively strong economic position and contradicted Gandhi’s claims about an impending economic collapse.

He further accused the Congress leader of using foreign platforms to criticise the country’s development journey and question the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as one of the most popular leaders globally.

The BJP MP also alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s domestic and international engagements were being used to project India negatively before foreign audiences. He claimed that Gandhi’s interactions during overseas visits reflected an anti-India approach and questioned his repeated criticism of the country’s economic and political institutions.

Thakur described Gandhi’s remarks at Columbia University as reckless, false and condemnable, asserting that criticism of the government should not translate into what he termed an attempt to damage India’s international reputation.