Dharamshala: Differences have surfaced within the ruling Congress over the proposed creation of new districts in Himachal Pradesh, with Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh opposing the division of Shimla district, while senior Congress leader and Tourism Corporation Chairman R.S. Bali has firmly rejected any move to divide Kangra. In contrast, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail has supported the proposal for a separate Palampur district.

Speaking to the media, Vikramaditya Singh asserted that Shimla district had always remained a unified administrative entity and should continue to do so. He said that instead of dividing the district, the government should focus on strengthening its existing administrative infrastructure and improving public service delivery.

The minister clarified that the government had constituted a commission to examine the feasibility of creating new districts. The commission will assess various factors, including geographical conditions, mountainous terrain, road connectivity and administrative requirements before submitting its recommendations.

He said discussions had already taken place with concerned ministers and MLAs regarding the administrative structure of Shimla district. After considering different aspects, his personal opinion was that the district should retain its existing boundaries.

Vikramaditya Singh cautioned that granting a separate administrative identity to one particular region could have implications for the representation and administrative arrangements of other areas. He suggested that wherever administrative facilities were inadequate, the government could establish new subdivisions or administrative offices instead of dividing entire districts.

Responding to questions about whether the proposed creation of new districts was driven by electoral considerations, he maintained that no final decision had been taken by the government. The commission would examine all relevant factors, and the government would take a call only after receiving its report.

Citing the administrative arrangements introduced during former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal’s tenure, Vikramaditya Singh said ADM-level officers had been deployed in areas such as Nurpur, Palampur and Sundernagar to improve administrative accessibility without necessarily creating new districts.

He argued that the issue should be examined from an administrative perspective rather than viewed through a political lens, adding that Himachal Pradesh’s geographical and administrative conditions had changed considerably over the past two decades.

Earlier, senior Congress leader R.S. Bali had also expressed strong opposition to the proposed division of Kangra district, arguing that its historical, cultural and emotional significance must be respected.

Describing Kangra as the largest district of Himachal Pradesh, Bali said that even discussing the possibility of dividing it was inappropriate. He emphasized that the people of Kangra shared a deep emotional connection with the district’s identity and heritage. He maintained that Kangra should remain united and continue to develop without compromising its historical and cultural significance.

Meanwhile, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail is supporting the demand for a separate Palampur district. Butail has argued that Palampur has a legitimate claim to district status and said he would present a strong case before the government-appointed commission to support the demand.

Earlier, reports have emerged of a clash of opinions among Congress legislators from Kangra district during a legislative meeting at Tapovan over the proposed division of Kangra and the creation of new districts, including Nurpur and other administrative units. However, Congress leaders have dismissed these reports, denying that any such confrontation took place among party legislators.