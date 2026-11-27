SHIMLA: At a time when establishing an IT company in a small hill town like Shimla seemed more like a distant dream than a practical business proposition, one entrepreneur decided to challenge the conventional thinking. Twelve years later, that decision has grown into a technology success story, with Netgen IT Solutions emerging as a company delivering projects for clients across the globe while operating from Himachal Pradesh.

Founded in 2014 by computer science graduate Rajnessh Rana, Netgen IT Solutions began its journey with a small team and a vision that extended far beyond geographical boundaries. At a time when the technology industry was largely concentrated in metropolitan cities, the idea of building a globally connected IT company from Shimla was considered an ambitious and difficult undertaking.

However, Rana believed that talent, technical expertise and innovation were not restricted by geography. Instead of moving to a metropolitan city to pursue opportunities in the IT sector, he chose to establish his own enterprise in his home state, with the ambition of creating something that could compete in the international technology market.

What started as a modest initiative has gradually evolved into an established IT company, completing more than 500 projects over the past 12 years. Today, Netgen IT Solutions handles major technology projects for clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, Germany, Panama, Belgium and several other countries.

The company’s journey reflects how businesses based in smaller cities can successfully participate in the global technology ecosystem by combining technical capabilities, consistent delivery and an understanding of international client requirements.

Taking AI innovation beyond conventional IT services

Netgen is now expanding its focus towards advanced technology solutions, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), while continuing to build on its core software engineering capabilities.

The company is developing AI systems capable of reading and processing paper-based records, gathering and organising evidence, and modernising legacy software code that has remained in use for decades. These solutions are aimed at helping organisations simplify complex processes, improve access to information and bring older technology systems into the modern digital era.

Another important area of its work is the development of AI systems that can operate on a client’s own servers. This approach allows organisations to use AI capabilities while keeping sensitive information within their own infrastructure, addressing growing concerns around data privacy, security and control.

Behind these AI-powered solutions is a strong foundation of engineering expertise built over the years. Netgen provides application development, cloud hosting, infrastructure management and cybersecurity services, with the same engineering team involved in building, deploying and maintaining technology systems.

This integrated approach enables the company to work across the entire technology lifecycle, from developing applications and managing infrastructure to implementing AI-driven solutions.

A dream rooted in Himachal; Creating opportunities and changing perceptions

For founder Rajnessh Rana, the company’s growth is not simply a business achievement but also the fulfilment of a personal vision: proving that a technology company can be built and successfully operated from Himachal Pradesh.

Despite having the qualifications and opportunities to pursue a career with leading organisations elsewhere, Rana chose entrepreneurship and decided to build his venture in Shimla.

“Starting Netgen in Shimla in 2014 was a decision driven by a dream. As a computer science graduate, I could have pursued opportunities with established organisations in bigger cities, but I wanted to build something of my own in my home state. I firmly believed that if we had the right talent, commitment and technical capabilities, we could deliver world-class technology solutions from here. My vision was not just to establish an IT company, but also to demonstrate that young professionals from Himachal Pradesh do not necessarily have to leave their state to build meaningful careers in the technology sector. I wanted to create opportunities here, contribute to the state’s development and put Shimla on the global technology map,” said Rana.

He added that the journey had involved continuous learning, adapting to changing technologies and building long-term relationships with international clients.

One of the most significant aspects of Netgen’s journey is the example it sets for aspiring entrepreneurs and young IT professionals in Himachal Pradesh.

For years, the lack of a strong local technology ecosystem meant that many computer science graduates and skilled professionals had to look towards cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram and Delhi for career opportunities. Companies like Netgen are helping challenge this perception by demonstrating that global technology projects can be executed from smaller cities.

The company’s experience also highlights the changing nature of the IT industry, where digital infrastructure, cloud technologies and remote collaboration have reduced the importance of physical proximity to clients.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the technology industry, the company is positioning itself to participate in this transformation through its work in AI, software engineering, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity.

For Shimla, Netgen’s journey represents more than the growth of an individual enterprise. It challenges the perception that IT businesses and high-end technology development can flourish only in major metropolitan centres.

At a time when Himachal Pradesh’s educated youth often look outside the state for opportunities in the technology sector, the company’s journey offers an example of how entrepreneurship can create avenues for skilled professionals within the state.