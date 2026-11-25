Bilaspur: In a heartwarming story of companionship, hope and a new beginning, 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal and 63-year-old Sabina tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at the Apna Ghar old-age home in Dayoli, Bilaspur district, on Wednesday. Having been separated from the support of their families, the two found companionship in each other and decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

The wedding celebrations brought a festive atmosphere to the old-age home, with traditional rituals, auspicious songs and festivities marking the occasion. The couple was scheduled to leave for Nalagarh around 3 pm, where they will begin their married life at a new old-age home operated by the Manav Seva Trust, with arrangements made for them to live together.

Kanhaiya Lal, a native of the Janjehli area of Mandi district, has been residing at the Dayoli old-age home for around three-and-a-half years. He retired from the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2000. He had no wife or children and previously owned small patch of land and a house, which he reportedly transferred to his brothers. However, he alleged that his brothers subsequently failed to look after him, forcing him to seek shelter at the old-age home.

Sabina, 63, originally belongs to Kolkata. Due to circumstances in her life, she too became separated from her family and eventually found shelter at the Dayoli old-age home. It was here that she met Kanhaiya Lal. Over time, their acquaintance developed into a bond of trust, affection and companionship, eventually leading them to decide to marry.

Although a court marriage had initially been considered, the ashram management later decided to organise the wedding according to traditional customs, ensuring that the couple could celebrate the occasion in a festive atmosphere.

A few people from Kanhaiya Lal’s native village, including those who had initially rescued him and brought him to the old-age home, attended the ceremony.

Following the wedding, Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina will move to the Manav Seva Trust’s old-age home in Nalagarh, where they will live together.

For the two, the wedding marks a fresh beginning after years of isolation and uncertainty. In the later stages of their lives, they have found in each other not just a life partner, but also companionship, emotional support and the promise of togetherness.