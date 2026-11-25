Shimla: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Himachal Pradesh High Court senior judge Justice Vivek Singh Thakur for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The recommendation was made during a Collegium meeting held on November 24, 2026, and the resolution was published on the Supreme Court’s official website on Tuesday, November 25.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur hails from Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district. Born on April 16, 1966, in Bilaspur, he has served as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court since April 12, 2016, when he took the oath of office.

The recommendation follows the Collegium’s decision to recommend the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, to the Karnataka High Court as its Chief Justice.

During his tenure in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Thakur has held important responsibilities in the judicial administration. He also served as President and a member of the Governing Board of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy.

The Collegium also recommended the transfer of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru to the Jharkhand High Court.