Shimla: In a move to protect its water resources and generate economic returns from surplus water, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved a uniform policy for the valuation and sale of raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and eligible industries.

Under the new policy, the government has fixed an initial benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet of surplus raw water. The rates will be revised periodically in accordance with changes in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to ensure that the economic value of the state’s water resources is protected against inflation and rising costs.

The policy will cover all existing and future water resources and projects owned by Himachal Pradesh, including inter-state water projects. However, the supply of water for domestic consumption within the state will remain outside its ambit.

The government has clarified that surplus water will be supplied to neighbouring states and other eligible agencies only after meeting Himachal Pradesh’s present and future water requirements. The framework is aimed at ensuring that the state receives appropriate financial returns for its valuable natural resources instead of allowing their economic value to go unrecognised.

The decision assumes particular significance in view of major inter-state water projects, especially the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project and Renuka Ji Dam Project.

Under the Kishau Multipurpose Project, Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154 per cent of the dam’s live storage, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres (MCM). The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the Upper Yamuna Basin states.

The agreement envisages the development of three major projects — Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Ji dams — for the optimum utilisation of water resources in the Yamuna basin.

The newly approved policy will provide a standard pricing mechanism for surplus raw water supplied through these and other projects. It is also expected to bring greater transparency and consistency to future water-sharing arrangements and prevent arbitrary valuation of the state’s water resources.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to protecting Himachal Pradesh’s natural resources and ensuring that the state received appropriate economic returns from its valuable water wealth.

He said water was among the most important assets of Himachal Pradesh and its economic value must be duly recognised while entering into agreements for supplying surplus water to other states and agencies.

The Chief Minister added that the policy would establish a transparent and uniform mechanism for determining water prices and their periodic revision, thereby safeguarding the state’s long-term financial interests.

The move is significant for Himachal Pradesh, which contributes substantially to the water resources of northern India through its river systems.