Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government’s ambitious plan to restart lotteries after nearly 27 years is yet to take off, with the proposed revival running into difficulties due to a lack of interest from private operators. Despite two rounds of tendering, the government has failed to attract companies willing to undertake lottery operations under the stipulated financial and technical conditions.

The government is now preparing for a third round of tendering and may revise the existing conditions to make the proposal more attractive to prospective bidders.

The initiative to revive lotteries has been underway for several months, with the government looking to generate an additional revenue stream. On August 25, the government floated its first tender to appoint a sole selling agent for operating online and paper-based lotteries. The deadline for submitting bids was September 14, which was later extended to September 28 following a poor response.

However, the extension failed to generate the desired interest, prompting the government to reconsider the lottery format and issue a revised tender. While the initial proposal covered both online and paper-based lotteries, the revised plan focused primarily on offline, paper-based draws.

Under the revised proposal, the minimum ticket price was fixed at ₹10, with 12 draws scheduled daily and three bumper draws annually. Applications were invited until November 20, with the bids scheduled to be opened on November 21. However, companies reportedly remained reluctant to participate under the prescribed terms, leaving the government with little option but to prepare for another tendering exercise.

The stringent financial eligibility criteria are believed to be among the major reasons behind the lukewarm response. Under the tender conditions, companies were required to have a minimum net worth of ₹50 crore and furnish a bank guarantee of ₹30 crore. Bidders were also required to have at least two years of experience in operating lotteries in other states.

In addition, the tender stipulated an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹2 crore and a tender fee of ₹5.90 lakh.

The government proposed a minimum annual licence fee of ₹10 crore for the selected agency, with a provision for a 5 per cent annual increase. The operator would also have to pay 2 per cent of its total turnover or ₹6 crore, whichever is higher, to the state government.

Through these provisions, the government expects to generate a minimum annual revenue of ₹16 crore from the lottery operations. Additional income is also expected through GST collected on lottery tickets.

Lotteries were discontinued in Himachal Pradesh in 1999. After a gap of nearly three decades, the government is now exploring their revival as an additional source of revenue amid mounting financial pressures.

However, the absence of interested operators has delayed the plan, raising questions over when the proposed lottery system will actually become operational.

The government may now revisit the existing financial and technical requirements before issuing the third tender in an effort to attract companies.

According to departmental officials, the situation is expected to become clearer within a week, after which the next course of action will be decided.