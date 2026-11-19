New Delhi: The Central Government has revised the renewal schedule for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, providing relief to owners of newer vehicles by extending the validity period between mandatory emission tests.

According to the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, privately owned BS-VI vehicles up to six years old will now require PUC certificate renewal once every three years. Vehicles aged above six years and up to 10 years will require annual renewal, while those older than 10 years will continue to undergo emission checks every six months.

For commercial BS-VI vehicles, the renewal period has also been relaxed. Transport vehicles up to six years old will require renewal every two years, while those above six and up to 10 years will need annual certification. Vehicles older than 10 years will continue with six-monthly renewals.

Under the revised framework, vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission standards will have PUC certificates valid for three months, while BS-IV vehicles will receive six-month validity.

The changes have been introduced through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and came into effect from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

The notification also clarifies the calculation of renewed certificate validity. If an application is submitted within the 10 days preceding the expiry of an existing certificate, the renewed certificate’s validity will begin from the previous certificate’s expiry date. However, applications submitted after expiry will have validity calculated from the date of renewal.

Existing PUC certificates issued before the amendments will remain valid under their original terms. The revised renewal provisions will apply when vehicle owners seek their first renewal after the new rules come into force.