Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s worsening financial position has raised serious concerns over the state’s ability to sustain development activities, with nearly 90 per cent of its revenue being consumed by salaries, pensions and interest payments, leaving limited resources for infrastructure creation and fresh investments.

The alarming picture has emerged in the latest State of State Finances report published by PRS Legislative Research. According to the analysis, Himachal Pradesh spends a higher proportion of its revenue on these committed obligations than any other state, compared with the all-state average of 82 per cent.

The growing burden of recurring expenditure is increasingly restricting the government’s financial flexibility, particularly at a time when the state needs substantial investment in roads, bridges, healthcare, education, drinking water and other essential infrastructure.

The situation is reflected in the sharp reduction in the state’s capital outlay for the financial year 2026-27. The government has earmarked just Rs 3,090 crore for capital expenditure against Rs 10,229 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26. This amounts to a staggering reduction of Rs 7,139 crore, or nearly 70 per cent.

Capital outlay is crucial because it creates long-term public assets and strengthens the state’s infrastructure. For a geographically challenging hill state such as Himachal Pradesh, where road connectivity and public infrastructure require continuous investment, such a steep reduction could have significant implications for development.

The PRS analysis also highlights the state’s mounting debt burden. Himachal Pradesh’s outstanding liabilities remain above 40 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), considerably higher than the average of around 28 per cent for Indian states. The high debt-to-GSDP ratio indicates the limited fiscal space available to the government for additional expenditure.

Revenue generation remains another major challenge. The state’s own tax revenue is estimated at around 5.5 per cent of GSDP, against the all-state average of approximately 7 per cent. This reflects Himachal’s continued dependence on central transfers and borrowings to meet its expenditure requirements.

The state’s revenue receipts for 2026-27 have been estimated at Rs 40,361 crore. Of this, Rs 19,238 crore is expected to come from the state’s own resources, while Rs 21,123 crore is projected through the Centre’s tax devolution and grants.

Adding to the pressure, central grants are estimated to decline by 48 per cent, from Rs 13,746 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26 to Rs 7,173 crore in 2026-27. This reduction is likely to further constrain the state’s ability to finance development programmes without increasing its dependence on borrowings.

The revenue deficit for 2026-27 has been projected at Rs 6,577 crore, equivalent to 2.4 per cent of GSDP, while the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 9,698 crore, or 3.5 per cent of GSDP.

The figures underline the difficult financial choices confronting the state government. While salaries, pensions and interest payments are unavoidable commitments, their growing share in revenue expenditure leaves increasingly little room for capital investment and development-oriented spending.

The challenge before Himachal Pradesh is therefore not merely to manage its growing expenditure but also to strengthen its revenue base, improve financial discipline and ensure that a larger share of public spending translates into productive assets.

For a state already struggling with a high debt burden and limited revenue-generating capacity, the sharp contraction in capital outlay is a warning that the cost of mounting financial commitments could ultimately be borne by infrastructure development and future economic growth.