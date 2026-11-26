Shimla: In a major setback to Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical industry, as many as 91 medicine samples manufactured in the state have failed to meet prescribed quality standards during recent testing. Across the country, a total of 324 medicine samples have been declared substandard.

Of the 91 failed samples from Himachal Pradesh, the highest number came from Solan district, which accounted for 65 cases. Sirmaur recorded 19 failed samples, followed by five from Una and two from Kangra.

The medicines that failed quality tests belong to several therapeutic categories and are used to treat a range of health conditions, including infections, anaemia, itching, fever, cough and cold, pain, acidity, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and high cholesterol.

The findings have once again raised concerns over the quality of medicines manufactured in the state’s pharmaceutical hubs, particularly in the industrial belt of Solan and adjoining areas.

State Drug Controller Dr Manish Kapoor said the department would initiate action against the pharmaceutical companies concerned under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Notices will be issued to the manufacturers, directing them to recall the affected batches of medicines from the market. The department will also take necessary action in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.