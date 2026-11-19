Kaza: In a significant development for border connectivity, the Central Government has included the proposed Kyato-Korzok road connecting Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley with eastern Ladakh in its list of strategic road projects.

The approximately 125-km road will connect Kyato village in Spiti with Korzok in the Changthang region of Ladakh, opening up a new connectivity corridor between the two strategically important Himalayan regions.

The engineering wing of the Dogra Regiment has already constructed a 15-km stretch of the road, reaching the mouth of Takling Pass during the summer of 2026. The development marks an important step towards advancing the proposed road project.

As per information, the approval process under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for the construction of the road is currently underway. The project will require the necessary forest clearances before further construction can proceed.

One of the major components of the proposed project is a tunnel measuring approximately 4.5 km beneath Takling La. The tunnel is expected to bypass difficult mountain terrain and reduce the overall distance by around 15 to 20 km, besides making the route more accessible.

The possibility of developing this road corridor was first explored in 2010, when officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducted a survey to assess its feasibility. The proposal has now gained strategic significance with its inclusion in the Centre’s list of important road projects.

Apart from strengthening border infrastructure and improving connectivity with eastern Ladakh, the road is expected to open new opportunities for tourism in the region. It could provide easier access between Spiti Valley, Pin Valley and Korzok, while creating another approach to the Tso Moriri Lake.

The proposed corridor is also expected to benefit remote villages by improving accessibility and potentially creating new avenues for tourism-related economic activities.

Once completed, the Kyato-Korzok road could emerge as an important alternative connectivity link between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, combining strategic requirements with significant tourism potential for the trans-Himalayan region.