Kangra: Continuing its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Kangra district police arrested three persons in two separate incidents and recovered a total of 11.06 grams of chitta (heroin) from their possession.

In the first incident, a team of the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) of Kangra Police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended two youths found moving suspiciously in the Indra Colony area of Batahan in Panchrukhi. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Panchrukhi Police Station.

During questioning and subsequent search, the police recovered 5.66 grams of chitta from their possession. The contraband was seized, and both youths were arrested. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Panchrukhi Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Shubham (21), a resident of Suchui village in Baijnath tehsil, and Kashish Dogra alias Abbu (25), a resident of Baal village in Jaisinghpur tehsil, both in Kangra district.

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, Palampur Police arrested a 34-year-old man after recovering 5.40 grams of chitta from his possession during a routine patrol and checking near ICICI Bank in Palampur.

The accused was intercepted after police noticed him moving suspiciously. During a search, the police recovered the contraband and subsequently arrested him. He has been identified as Sukkha Masih (34), a native of Kala Afghana village in Batala tehsil of Gurdaspur district, Punjab, who is currently residing in Banku Colony, Palampur.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Palampur Police Station.

Police officials said investigations in both cases are underway to establish the source of the seized narcotics and identify the intended recipients. The police are also investigating whether the accused were involved in a wider drug supply network.