The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has questioned the Himachal Pradesh government and concerned authorities over compliance with environmental norms, the safe disposal of toxic liquid waste (leachate) generated from garbage, and the functioning of waste treatment facilities in the state.

The Tribunal has sought detailed responses on the measures taken to ensure environmental compliance, the management and disposal of leachate, and the operational status of the existing Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF). It has also sought an update on the proposed establishment of an additional TSDF in Himachal Pradesh.

The directions were issued on Monday during the hearing of Original Application No. 520/2026, Sodi Ram & Ors. v. State of Himachal Pradesh & Ors., before the NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi. The bench comprised Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr. A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

During the proceedings, counsel for the respondents informed the Tribunal that a joint committee report had been filed on November 14, 2026. However, the NGT noted that the report was not available on the judicial record and directed the Registry to verify its filing status and ensure that it is placed on record.

The Tribunal directed the fourth respondent to submit a detailed reply outlining the measures taken to comply with environmental norms. The response must specifically explain the arrangements for managing, treating and safely disposing of leachate generated from waste, besides providing comprehensive details about the operational status and functioning of the TSDF.

Pollution Control Board asked to explain compliance

The NGT has also directed the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, the third respondent in the case, to submit a detailed response on two key issues.

The Board has been asked to clarify the current status of environmental compliance by the fourth respondent and detail the action taken to ensure adherence to prescribed environmental standards.

It must also inform the Tribunal about the steps taken by the concerned authorities towards establishing an additional Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) in Himachal Pradesh.

In this regard, the Tribunal referred to paragraph 6 of the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order dated November 16, 2022, passed in Court on its own motion v. State of Himachal Pradesh & Ors. The Pollution Control Board has been asked to provide an update on progress made towards setting up the additional TSDF in accordance with the High Court’s directions.

During the proceedings, the Himachal Pradesh government and the State Pollution Control Board sought additional time to file their respective responses, which the Tribunal allowed.

However, the NGT directed both respondents to ensure that their replies are filed at least three days before the next hearing so that the matter can be considered further.

The Tribunal has listed the case for the next hearing on January 11, 2027, when it is expected to examine the responses and the status of compliance with its directions concerning waste management, leachate disposal and the establishment of an additional TSDF in the state.