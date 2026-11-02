Thief Breaks Sanctum Lock, Steals Silver Crown at Shimla Temple

Shimla: An unidentified thief broke the lock of the inner sanctum of the famous Sankat Mochan Temple in Shimla during the early hours of Saturday and decamp with a silver crown weighing approximately 13 kilograms, along with other ornaments and cash from the donation box. The daring theft, carried out around 2 am, has raised serious questions over security arrangements at the prominent religious shrine.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the temple management discovered the theft and immediately lodged a complaint at the Boileauganj Police Station. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

According to preliminary information, the thief entered the temple complex at around 2 am on Saturday night. After reaching the inner sanctum, the accused allegedly broke its locked gate and entered the area where the idols of Lord Ram and Hanuman are installed. He then stole the heavy silver crown along with other ornaments.

The accused also targeted the temple’s donation box and fled with the cash deposited inside. The temple management has estimated that approximately ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 was stolen from the donation box.

The entire incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed within the temple premises. Police are examining the footage to identify the suspect and establish the sequence of events.

The theft has also raised questions about the security arrangements at the temple, particularly as a Home Guard personnel was reportedly deployed for security duty at the premises. The breach of the inner sanctum despite the security deployment has caused concern among the temple authorities and devotees.

The Shimla police had registered a case on the complaint of the temple management. The police have started investigation, and efforts were underway to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The Sankat Mochan Temple is one of the most prominent religious destinations in Himachal Pradesh and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year. The temple is under government control and holds special religious significance because of its association with renowned saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The theft of the valuable silver crown and other religious ornaments has shocked devotees, while the police investigation is underway.