Nahan: The Rajgarh Police have registered an FIR against a Punjab resident for allegedly purchasing land in Himachal Pradesh by using a forged agricultural certificate and fraudulently misrepresenting himself as a Himachali farmer.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mohali, Punjab, allegedly used the identity and family details of Surjit Kumar, a resident of Mandi district, to obtain an agricultural certificate and facilitate land purchases at multiple locations across the state.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 465, 468, 471, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), covering offences related to forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

The case came to light following a complaint filed by Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Chopal in Shimla district. According to the complaint, he was introduced to Sandeep in December 2023 or January 2024 through a property dealer based in Mohali. The accused allegedly claimed to be a resident of Bahri village in Mandi district.

On March 26, 2024, a land deed was registered for 7 bighas and 16 biswas at Nai Neti village in Rajgarh tehsil.

Suspecting discrepancies in the documents, the complainant, along with his brother, visited the Tehsildar’s office in Sarkaghat and Sandhot Gram Panchayat in October 2024 to obtain information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. They collected land records, including jamabandi, along with revenue and panchayat documents.

A comparison of these records allegedly revealed discrepancies in the identity and family details mentioned in the agricultural certificate. According to the complaint, the certificate was issued by the Tehsildar’s office in Sarkaghat on March 19, 2024, using the identity of Surjit Kumar, despite the two individuals having no familial relationship.

The complaint further alleges that Sandeep purchased land in Kandaghat in Solan district, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district and Sunni in Shimla district. The respective sale deeds were registered on June 5, June 27 and July 3, 2024. It has also been alleged that some of the properties were transferred in the name of his son, Vansh Luthra.

The case has brought renewed attention to alleged violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which restricts land purchases by non-agriculturists without prior government permission.

The issue of alleged misuse of agricultural certificates and violations of Section 118 has also figured in discussions during the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly session.