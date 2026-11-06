Shimla Tightens Regulation of Private Schools and Early Childhood Centres

Shimla: The Shimla district administration has made registration mandatory for all private schools and institutions providing Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) to children below six years of age, including play schools, nursery schools, kindergartens and similar centres. Institutions failing to comply with the prescribed requirements will face action under the relevant provisions of the law.

The directive has been issued under the Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Centers (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2017, along with the rules notified on March 17, 2026, to ensure effective regulation of institutions catering to young children.

Managers and principals of all private schools in the district have been directed to ensure that ECCE centres operating within their premises obtain registration in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The administration has clarified that recognition from the Education Department or any other educational board does not exempt an institution from obtaining separate registration under the ECCE Act.

The provisions apply to all relevant private institutions, subject to the exemptions specified under the Act. The objective of the legislation is not merely to regulate and register these institutions but also to ensure that children receive a safe, conducive, quality and child-friendly learning environment during their formative years.

Under the prescribed norms, institutions are required to maintain adequate infrastructure, appoint trained staff, follow age-appropriate curricula and provide suitable play and learning materials. Other mandatory requirements include clean drinking water, child-friendly sanitation facilities, first-aid arrangements and compliance with the prescribed adult-to-child ratio.

To simplify the process and ensure transparency, the Department of Women and Child Development has introduced an online registration facility through the HimSeva portal. Eligible private schools and ECCE centres in Shimla district can submit their applications through the department’s official website.

After receiving an application, the District Programme Officer (DPO) will scrutinise the application form and accompanying documents before forwarding the case to the concerned Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The CDPO, in coordination with the ECCE Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), will subsequently arrange an inspection and physical verification of the institution.

Meanwhile, to ensure effective implementation of the Act and its associated rules, and in compliance with the directions of the court, block-level committees have been constituted in every development block of Shimla district.

During a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, it was directed that these committees must complete the inspection and physical verification of an institution within one month of receiving its application through the Department of Women and Child Development.

During the inspection, the committees will assess the availability and adequacy of infrastructure, safety arrangements, facilities for children, staffing requirements and compliance with other mandatory standards prescribed under the Act and its rules.

The inspection reports will subsequently be submitted to the competent authority for further consideration and approval of registration.